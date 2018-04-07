Turkish military has set up its ninth observation post in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the military announced on its Twitter account on Saturday.

The new observation post is located 88 kms from the Turkey-Syria border, Anadolu Agency reported.

It said the 100-vehicle military convoy was on its way to the Morek region to establish the post.

More observation posts

Under the Astana, Kazakhstan agreement, Turkey is set to gradually establish 12 observation points from Idlib's north to south.