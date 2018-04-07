In war-torn Afghanistan, honey is regarded as a traditional cure-all but for one schoolgirl, the sticky commodity has also created sweet opportunities to work and own a business in a country where few women do so.

Three years ago, Frozan, now 19-years-old, obtained a small loan, bought two beehives and learned about apiculture from Hand in Hand International, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on poverty.

The bees collected nectar from flowers growing near her home in the Marmul district in the northern Balkh province.

Their first harvest produced about 16kg of honey, which enabled Frozan to pay back her loan and still have money left over.

Easy task

She now has 12 beehives and last year collected 110kg of honey, which earned her $1,450 in a country where GDP per capita is only about $600.

"The village I live in is a traditional village and women are not allowed to work outside," said Frozan, who goes by one name.

"But when I started beekeeping I realised that it's an easy task. I told the people about beekeeping and then they accepted it."

Since the fall of the Taliban in 2001, the lives and status of women in society have improved significantly.