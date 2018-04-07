Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday he had been falsely accused of corruption but was ready to surrender for arrest.

In his first comments since being ordered to start a 12-year prison sentence for accepting a luxury apartment as a bribe, Lula told cheering supporters that he was "an outraged citizen."

Lula told the crowd that Brazil's top anti-corruption judge, Sergio Moro, "lied" about him being given the apartment by a big construction firm as a kickback.

"I am the only human being to be put on trial for an apartment which does not belong to me," he said during a Saturday morning mass for his late wife to be held at the metallurgical union in the Sao Paulo suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

But Lula, 72, said: "I will comply with their warrant."

TRT World's Michael Fox has more details from Sao Paulo.

Supreme court rejects plea

In a passionate, combative, hour-long speech, Lula accused the judiciary and Brazil's most powerful media conglomerate of assisting a right-wing coup with the ultimate aim of preventing him from competing in this October's presidential elections.

Despite his legal problems, Lula is the frontrunner in polls.

Lula said he wanted to go to prison and had rejected multiple suggestions of fleeing or seeking asylum abroad.

"I want to face them and look at them in their eyes," he said of his accusers.

"You'll see that I will come out of this bigger, stronger," he said, promising to prove his innocence.

Lula was ordered to surrender to the authorities on Friday, but missed the deadline, staying holed-up with his supporters at the metalworkers' union building in his hometown Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo.

The metallurgical union is where the former president universally known as "Lula" got his start as a union organiser long ago.

The arrest warrant came hours after Brazil's top court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, voted 6-5 to deny a request by the former president to stay out of prison while he appealed a conviction that he contends was simply a way to keep him off the ballot in October's election.

Last year, Moro convicted da Silva of trading favors with a construction company in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment. That conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

The former president denies any wrongdoing in that case or in several other corruption cases that have yet to be tried.

