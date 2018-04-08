POLITICS
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting, but then the digital age took over
For those who lack the attention span needed to master the ancient Shaolin Kung Fu in an era of constant push notifications, MMA seems to be the fighting style of choice. But experts argue Kung Fu has the added benefit of a digital detox.
Shaolin monks who are part of a 20-member cast perform during a media preview of their new show “Shaolin” in Singapore. The show “Shaolin” combines traditional Shaolin kung fu and choreographed moves to music and is inspired by martial arts experts from the Shaolin Temple, said to be the birthplace of Kung Fu. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
April 8, 2018

The Shaolin Temple in China's Henan Province was founded more than 1,500 years ago and is the home of Shaolin Kung Fu, a practice that combines martial arts with Zen Buddhism. 

People travel from around the world to be trained by its monks but some fear the younger generations are turning to other fighting styles like mixed martial arts. Kung Fu is an ancient art that takes years to perfect.

"People nowadays live at a fast pace," Martial Art Industry Alliance Sectary General Li Qiang says. "Just like the videos trending on Wechat, nice and short; MMA is good in the same way."

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports from Henan Province in China.

SOURCE:TRT World
