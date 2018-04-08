In Arabviran village, a father of five was a wealthy farmer but lost much of his life's work to the YPG.

Nabil Macid says he was targeted because of being a Turkmen. The terrorists used his house as a shelter. In his absence, the house was ransacked as well as his olive oil factory.

Nabil says the YPG forced him to join their ranks. They held him in a military camp in Afrin for 50 days but he was able to break out during the first day of the Turkish-led operation.