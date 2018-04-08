TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Van doubles down on recycling efforts
Turkey's new environmental campaign of "zero waste" led by first lady Emine Erdogan is inspiring people to change their approach.
Turkey's Van doubles down on recycling efforts
The "Recycled Street" started in Van in order to draw attention to the recycling, / AA
April 8, 2018

Turkey's first recycled street in the eastern city of Van, from the lighting above to the decor and furnishings  every aspect, has been sourced from waste products. 

It is the city of Van's response to a call from Turkey's first lady.

Van's recycled street is a vibrant space that educates the community, with a vision of changing their approach to waste. This is an initiative of the recently appointed district governor of Van. 

RECOMMENDED

The purpose of the initiative is not only to promote recycling and the city's diverse culture but also to support smaller and local businesses.

TRT World’sJoseph Hayat has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror