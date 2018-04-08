Syria's regime has reached an agreement for opposition fighters to leave their battered holdout of Douma for an opposition-held town in the country's north, regime media reported on Sunday.

The regime-run news agency SANA, citing a regime source, said the agreement would see the departure of all Jaish al Islam fighters to Jarablus "within 48 hours".

In exchange Jaish al Islam would release hostages it had been holding, it said.

It came a day after a reported chemical attack that killed dozens of people in Douma, which Syria and its ally Russia have strongly denied.

There was no immediate comment from Jaish al Islam. The group blames Syrian regime of carrying out Saturday's chemical attack that left over 40 people dead, including children and women.

SANA reported that buses had been sent to the town to pick up prisoners released by the opposition fighters and to transport rebels to opposition-held territory in north Syria.

Russian operation against 'irreconcilable militants'

Earlier, Russia's military said an operation would begin on Sunday to bring fighters of the Jaish al Islam opposition group out of their besieged enclave of Douma, Interfax reported, after the Syrian regime said the group had asked for negotiations.

The group so far has rejected a Russian offer of safe passage out of Douma, which is near Damascus, to opposition-held areas at the border with Turkey.

Major General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, said the operation to take "irreconcilable militants" out of Douma would begin on Sunday.