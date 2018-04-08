WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey urges Afghan Taliban to accept Kabul's talks offer
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says the Kabul government's offer of peace talks is a "historic opportunity" for Taliban.
Turkey urges Afghan Taliban to accept Kabul's talks offer
Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim and Afghanistan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Afghanistan on April 8, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
April 8, 2018

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday urged the Taliban in Afghanistan to enter peace talks with the Kabul government.

"Recently, the peace process, which Afghanistan put forward to completely resolve the terror issue in the country, is a very brave and a meaningful step," Yildirim said.

"Mostly, we expect Taliban to benefit from this historic opportunity. Now, it is time to move from the past and build the future."

Yildirim made the remarks during a join news conference with Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, saying the Kabul government's offer to Taliban is a "very brave step."

Abdullah thanked Turkey for its role in ensuring peace and development in Afghanistan, and added Yildirim's visit to Kabul will further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pressure growing on Taliban

In February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group as part of a proposed political process that he said could lead to talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

RECOMMENDED

Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners as part of a range of options including new elections, involving the fighters, and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

The Taliban, fighting to end the presence of foreign troops after their 2001 defeat by US-led troops, have offered to begin talks with the United States but have so far refused direct talks with Kabul.

It is unclear whether Taliban would be prepared to shift its stance, despite growing international pressure.

Importance of Pakistan

Yildirim also underlined the importance of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's recent trip to Kabul.

After the trip, Pakistan's prime minister said Kabul accepted his offer to revive stalled peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. 

Meanwhile, Yildirim assured that Ankara would continue to support Afghanistan in fighting terrorism, and would also enhance bilateral ties in other fields including trade and defence.

The Turkish prime minister also met Afghan president during the visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka