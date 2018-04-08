TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bosphorus reopens after vessel crash
The Bosphorus, the world's second busiest shipping channel, has reopened after a cargo ship collided with a historic waterside mansion. Some say the incident highlights the city's need for a new waterway.
Bosphorus reopens after vessel crash
Coast guard steers towards a historic mansion on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus after a tanker accident on April 7, 2018. A cargo vessel crossing through the Bosphorus crashed into a historic waterside mansion due to a technical fault, causing significant damage. / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
April 8, 2018

Tourists taking pictures of the Bosphorus captured dramatic scenes on Saturday as a cargo vessel collided into an 18th-century villa. The accident forced all commercial traffic in the strait to be suspended.  

More than fifty thousand vessels sail through the Bosphorus Strait each year. Saturday's accident occurred in the narrowest and deepest part. 

But Turkey's now in the process of building a second commercial waterway called the Istanbul Canal. It's scheduled to open in 2023.

Authorities say the main objective of the new canal is to reduce risks posed by ships carrying dangerous materials, as they pass through the Bosphorus. 

RECOMMENDED

Though, for now, the focus will be on how the vessel's engine failed and how a similar accident can be avoided, the significance of a second strait remains. 

TRT World’s Joseph Hayat reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka