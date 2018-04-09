US President Donald Trump on Monday condemned a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria that killed dozens of people and said he would make a decision on a response, probably by the end of the day.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack -- whether it was Russia, or Bashar al Assad's regime, or Iran, or all of them together.

"If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out," he said.

On Sunday President Trump condemned a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that killed women and children, called Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad an "animal" and delivered a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the Damascus regime.

International bodies led by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were trying to establish exactly what happened on Saturday in Douma, a besieged town in eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

The Syrian regime and its ally Russia have denied involvement in the attack.

US government sources said on Monday the administration had not yet conclusively determined whether the attack was carried out by Assad's forces. Its initial assessment suggested that a nerve agent was used but further evidence was needed to determine what specifically it was, the sources said.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on the development from Washington DC.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would not rule out military action such as air strikes if blame was proven.

"I don't rule out anything right now," he told reporters in Washington.

Mattis accused Russia of falling short on its obligations to ensure that Syria abandoned its chemical weapons capabilities.

"The first thing we have to look at is why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all the chemical weapons." he said.

Just over a year ago, Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles to be fired at a Syrian air base after declaring there was no doubt Assad had "choked out the lives of helpless" civilians in an attack that used banned gases.

White House advisers said at the time that images of hurt children helped spur the president to launch that air strike, and television news shows on Sunday aired similar depictions of suffering young Syrians.

Saturday's attack took place in a rebel-held town near Damascus amid a resumed offensive by Syrian regime forces after the collapse of a truce. Syrian activists, rescuers and medics said a poison gas attack in Douma killed at least 40 people, with families found suffocated in their houses and shelters. The reports could not immediately be independently verified.

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back US goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

Trump has given no formal order to pull out the 2,000 US troops in Syria or offered a public timetable other than to say the US will withdraw as soon as the remaining Daesh fighters can be vanquished.