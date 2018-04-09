WORLD
5 MIN READ
Hungary PM Viktor Orban declares election victory
According to preliminary election results, the Hungarian prime minister has won a third consecutive term and his Fidesz party is poised to regain its supermajority in parliament.
Hungary PM Viktor Orban declares election victory
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) celebrates on the bank of the Danube River after winning the parliamentary election with members of his Fidesz party on April 8, 2018 in Budapest. / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
April 9, 2018

Hungary's firebrand nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears headed for a third consecutive term as his party has taken an overwhelming lead in the country's key parliamentary election on Sunday, according to partial results.

Preliminary figures show Orban's Fidesz party has won 49.29 percent of the vote, with more than 80 percent of votes counted, the National Election Office (NVI) said, adding that turnout had reached 68.80 percent, up more than seven points on elections in 2014.

The surge in turnout was thought to likely favour the opposition Jobbik, a far-right party that has been moving towards the centre, and the centre-left Socialists.

However, results show Jobbik trailing with 19.94 of the vote, the Socialists on 12.19 percent and the environmentalist LMP party on 6.75 percent.

Jobbik's leader Gabor Vona may even fail to win the seat he contested in the northeastern town of Gyoengyoes. He says he is keeping his promise and will resign after Jobbik placed a distant second in the parliamentary election.

If borne out, Orban will likely seize on the results as vindication of his clashes with EU institutions over his hardline anti-immigration policies and rejection of the EU's refugee resettlement programme, as well as his moves to clamp down on civil society groups.

An Orban victory will also provide a fillip for other nationalist politicians and those on the far-right who look to him as an inspiration.

Fidesz may even be on track to win its coveted two-thirds "supermajority", which would grant it wide powers to press ahead with controversial measures and change the constitution.

Collision course with Brussels

Some of the previous measures passed using this mechanism include those that have put Orban on a collision course with Brussels.

RECOMMENDED

They include what critics call the erosion of media and judicial independence, as well as its crackdown on civil society organisations linked to liberal US billionaire George Soros.

Orban accuses Soros and the organisations he funds of promoting mass Muslim and African immigration into Europe in order to undermine its Christian identity.

Orban's sometimes lurid rhetoric against immigrants resulted in February in a spat between the government and the UN's top human rights official, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, who accused Orban of xenophobia and racism.

However, Orban's message struck a chord with some voters, such as pensioner Ilona Gubacsi, who said she hoped the result would mean "no migrants coming to Hungary and for things to remain as they are."

But in one student neighbourhood in the capital, where long queues saw voters waiting up to an hour to cast their votes, the mood was predominantly anti-Fidesz.

"We feel there is not enough freedom here, I know a lot of people who won't hang around if things don't change," said one voter who wished to remain anonymous.

Corruption allegations

The last few weeks of the campaign were marked by allegations of money laundering and corruption levelled at Orban's inner circle, often published in media owned by oligarch Lajos Simicska, an erstwhile Orban ally who fell out with him after Fidesz's 2014 election victory.

Orban avoided public debates with opponents or speaking to independent media, preferring instead to address supporters at carefully stage-managed events where he hammered home his anti-immigration message.

The opposition's campaign had focused on corruption and deteriorating public services, as well as the government's failure to stem a high level of emigration which has seen the country's population fall under the symbolic 10 million mark.

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror