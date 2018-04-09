WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greek ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis says he will run for PM
Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, tells TRT World he will run for prime minister in the country's next general election.
Greek ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis says he will run for PM
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis attends a news conference about the launch of a new left-wing pan-Europe political movement called 'Democracy in Europe Movement 2025' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. / AP Archive
By John Jirik
April 9, 2018

Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has told TRT World  he will run for prime minister in the nation's next general election.

TRT World's Imran Garda spoke to the anti-austerity campaigner at length about his new political party and what's behind his intentions to run.

RECOMMENDED

"You know it sounds like a nightmare to become the prime minister of Greece. But then again, it's a dirty job somebody has to do it. I wish I didn't have to do it ... I wish I could support Tsipras ... support anyone who could do what is right by this country. At some time, you have to put your money where your mouth is," Varoufakis said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires