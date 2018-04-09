WORLD
Bolton takes over as US national security chief
Critics fear that US President Donald Trump's choice of John Bolton will tilt his administration's foreign policy further to the right, as key issues face Washington, including Syria, North Korea and Iran.
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US on February 24, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 9, 2018

US President Donald Trump's new National Security Adviser, John Bolton, is set to assume office on Monday, replacing H R McMaster.

Critics fear Bolton's appointment to the key position will add another hawkish voice to the Trump administration's foreign policy team.

The outspoken former UN ambassador has advocated using military force against North Korea and Iran. Syria is another country the US is currently at odds with.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports Washington, DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
