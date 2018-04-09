By Mazhar Ali
April 9, 2018
US President Donald Trump's new National Security Adviser, John Bolton, is set to assume office on Monday, replacing H R McMaster.
Critics fear Bolton's appointment to the key position will add another hawkish voice to the Trump administration's foreign policy team.
The outspoken former UN ambassador has advocated using military force against North Korea and Iran. Syria is another country the US is currently at odds with.
TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports Washington, DC.
