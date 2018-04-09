WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bedouin villages under threat of demolition
Around 180 people in the villages face losing their homes if Israel's Supreme Court decides that the army can evict them for squatting.
Bedouin villages under threat of demolition
Inside a school in the Bedouin valley of Khan al Ahmar near Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
April 9, 2018

Al Khan al Ahmar is a valley between Jerusalem and Jericho, and home to several thousand Bedouin.

Like most Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, they live under Israeli civilian and military rule.

Israelis accuse the Bedouin of squatting illegally despite living in the area for generations, and before Israel occupied their lands. 

RECOMMENDED

The valley is part of what Israel calls Area C of the West Bank, and settlers want it to be annexed to Israel.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports on the legal battle the Bedouin are waging to preserve their homes and their lifestyles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka