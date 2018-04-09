Hungary's anti-immigration populist premier Viktor Orban was set for a third straight term on Monday after a crushing election victory, delighting other nationalists but likely causing unease in some other EU members.

Orban will likely seize on the election results as vindication of his clashes with EU institutions over his hardline anti-immigration policies and rejection of the EU's refugee resettlement programme, as well as his moves to clamp down on civil society groups.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more on the story.

Gyula Molnar, president of Hungary's main left-wing opposition party, the Socialist Party, tendered resignation after a crushing defeat by Orban's Fidesz party.

But, greetings from Europe's far-right leaders poured in for Orban soon after his election victory.

Czech Reupublic

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis congratulated Orban on a "convincing" election victory, saying on Twitter he was looking forward to further cooperation.

Poland

Poland's deputy foreign minister and envoy to the European Union, Konrad Szymanski, described Orban's victory "a confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy."

"Emancipation not directed at fighting anybody but at making Central Europe visible as a very constructive European and European Union partner," Szymanski told the private TVN-24 broadcaster.

France's Marine Le Pen

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen tweeted her congratulations, saying the "reversal of values and mass immigration promoted by the EU has been rejected once again."