WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iran warns Trump of "stronger response" if nuclear deal dropped
US sanctions that were lifted under 2015 nuclear deal will resume unless Donald Trump waives them again on May 12. Trump has effectively set that as a deadline for European powers to "fix the terrible flaws" of the deal.
Iran warns Trump of "stronger response" if nuclear deal dropped
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran on April 9, 2018. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
April 9, 2018

Donald Trump will regret it if he pulls out of the nuclear deal with Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, warning the US president that Tehran's response would be stronger than he thinks.

US sanctions that were lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015 will resume unless Trump waives them again on May 12. Trump has effectively set that as a deadline for European powers to "fix the terrible flaws" of the deal.

"The new US president - who has big claims and many ups and downs in his words and actions - has been trying for 15 months to break the JCPOA ... but the structure of the JCPOA is so strong that it has not been shaken by such quakes," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the deal, they will surely regret it. Our response will be stronger than what they imagine and they would see that within a week."

Iran has warned that it would ramp up its nuclear programme if the JCPOA collapses, to achieve a more advanced level than before the deal.

Rouhani was speaking as Tehran marked National Nuclear Technology Day and unveiled what it said were its latest nuclear achievements including a nuclear battery and centrifuges for the oil industry.

JCPOA without US

RECOMMENDED

Rouhani said Iran has been preparing for every possible scenario, including a JCPOA without the US - which would still include European signatories, China and Russia - or no deal at all.

France, Britain and Germany are seeking to persuade their EU partners to back new sanctions on Iran, as a way to persuade Trump to stick with the nuclear deal curbed on Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Those sanctions would not involve measures that were lifted under the nuclear deal but would target individual Iranians that the EU believes are behind Iran’s ballistic weapons programme and its support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Rouhani said on Monday that Iran’s missile capabilities were purely defensive.

"We will produce any weapons necessary to defend our country in such a volatile region. But we will not use our weapons against our neighbours," Rouhani said.

Iran's currency hit a new low on Monday on continued concerns over a return of crippling sanctions if Trump carries out his threat.

The US dollar jumped in a day from 54,700 rials to 58,000 rials in the open market in Tehran, local media reported. A dollar was 36,000 rials in mid-September.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires