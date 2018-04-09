Dozens of gold miners in Zimbabwe have seized a farm belonging to former ruler Robert Mugabe's wife Grace amid an ongoing dispute between the former first lady and several mining syndicates who were granted a high court order allowing them to operate on the farm.

Zimbabwe embarked on a violent land reform programme in 2000, taking over white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks.

But Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already scrapped Mugabe's indigenisation law which forced foreign firms to cede 51 percent stakes to locals. He said the law will only apply to the platinum and diamond sectors.

"We have done nothing wrong and we are not stealing from anyone, we are just working as Zimbabweans and former president Mugabe brought indigenisation," said Chamunorwa Kanengoni, a miner.