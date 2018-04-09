At least 27 children and three adults were killed when a school bus plunged off a mountain road in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials say.

The tragedy occurred when the bus carrying 40 people swerved off the road and fell some 60 metres into a gorge before hitting the ground.

The bus was transporting children, all below the age of 13, who were studying at a private school in Nurpur town, 300 kilometres from Shimla, the state capital.

The adult dead included two teachers and the driver.

TRT World spoke to Mumbai-based journalist, Rebecca Bundhun.

Several students are reportedly fighting for their lives in nearby hospitals.

"We have identified all the children and parents have been informed about the disaster," said Ram Nath Singh, a police officer at the accident site.

The state government has announced $7,700 (500,000 Indian rupees) in compensation for each victim's family.