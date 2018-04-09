Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika made a rare public appearance on Monday for the inauguration of a mosque and the extension of the Algiers metro, footage broadcast on public television showed.

In a wheelchair and wearing a three-piece suit, the 81-year-old head of state unveiled an inaugural plaque at the entrance of the capital's Ketchaoua mosque, which reopened after three years of renovation.

Bouteflika waved with his right hand to the crowd awaiting his arrival in front of the mosque, closed since 2008 and then damaged by a powerful earthquake five years ago.

The mosque, converted into a church during France's colonial rule, was renovated thanks to seven million euros ($8.6 million) in Turkish government funding.

The building's Ottoman roots make it an importance piece of heritage for Turkey.