Yulia Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, just over a month after being poisoned with a nerve agent along with her father Sergei, a former Russian double agent.

BBC News said on Tuesday the 33-year-old Skripal had been discharged from hospital and taken to a "secure" location on Monday.

Britain's Press Association says hospital officials plan to make an official statement in the high profile case.

The British government is likely to keep details about her location secret given the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury and they were in a critical condition for weeks until their health began to improve rapidly.

Yulia had arrived on an Easter visit from Moscow the day before the attack which was apparently aimed at her father who remains hospitalised.