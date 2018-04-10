A bombing in Kabul in May, 2017 killed more than 150 people. It happened in the high-security diplomatic zone. And that kind of violence has been the norm for many people, not only in the capital city, but across much of the country for decades.

Soviet occupation, the US-backed mujahidin war against the Moscow-backed government at the time, and now 17 years of the Taliban and their allies targeting the government and their backers – militants have struck civilian targets time and again with ease.

The current government says it's is doing all it can to bring peace, including inviting the Taliban to talks without preconditions.