A year to the day after the United States struck at a Syrian airbase to punish Bashar al Assad for a chemical weapons attack, the regime has suspectedly carried out another devastating chemical atrocity. Signs are that the United States will, again, respond with force, attempting to rescue some part of the fraying international taboo against the use of poison gas. The larger question remains how Assad has gotten away with this for so long—and why murder only with certain categories of munitions prompts retaliation.

What happened?

News of the latest attack began filtering out of Syria just before 1am local time on 8 April. The target was Douma, the remaining pocket of the long-besieged eastern Ghouta zone of the Damascus suburbs. It is confirmed that 43 people were slaughtered, almost all civilians, many of them women and children.

The timing of the attack and its scale unleashed total chaos as people scrambled in the dark to find survivors. Denied even basic supplies, particularly medical equipment, for many years, overcrowded hospitals tried to treat children with what they had to hand—water and asthma inhalers. And on top of that the pro-Assad coalition—the battered remnants of the regime’s army, the Iranian Shia jihadists, and Russia’s air force—targeted the first-responders with artillery and airstrikes.

The primary purpose of such an attack by the Assad regime would be to break the resolve of Jaysh al-Islam (JAI), the powerful group holding the remaining rebel pockets of eastern Ghouta, not least by sapping the morale of the civilians under its rule, and perhaps to circumvent a negotiated settlement by the regime’s Russian ally.

Moscow had been trying to reach a deal to have JAI become local administrators under regime auspices. JAI looked favourably on the proposal since it would struggle to survive a deportation to the north, outside a zone where it is deeply rooted. Neither Assad nor Iran could countenance an agreement that left such a powerful latent foe so close to the capital; a conventional military campaign would have cost Assad dearly and taken weeks if not months. Hours after the gas attack, JAI surrendered and the deportations began.

A political minefield

The Khan Shaykhun attack on 4 April 2017—for which Assad was responsible, as confirmed by France, the United States, and the United Nations—used the nerve agent Sarin. Sarin is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and recognised as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). Chlorine has many non-weaponized uses, in sanitation and water purification, and as such its possession is not regulated by the CWC.

This distinction between chlorine and chemicals prohibited under CWC has become a political matter because the US “red line,” issued in August 2012 by President Barack Obama and finally enforced last April by President Donald Trump, refers to the latter. Assad has used chlorine on a large scale both before and after last year’s strike—by some estimates an average of once-a-week since 2013—and the US rested on this distinction to avoid any obligation to respond.

The politicised hair-splitting about Assad’s chemical criminality goes to the heart of why the regime has proceeded with such impunity for so long: Western countries, the US in particular, kept finding ways to avoid imposing costs on Assad for crimes against humanity.

Before the massive Sarin attack that killed 1,400 people in eastern Ghouta on 21 August 2013, nerve agents had been used at least five times in Syria. Well aware these “small-scale” attacks had taken place, the Obama administration refused to act to deter any escalation. Under tremendous pressure from the press and allied governments, the US acknowledged that such attacks had taken place in June 2013, and ostensibly began providing lethal support to the Syrian opposition as a consequence. Those weapons did not arrive until after the Ghouta atrocity two months later.