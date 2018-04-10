Air France-KLM says that seven-day long strikes since February by workers demanding higher pay are set to cost it $209 million (170 million euros).

"The impact on Air France operating income of the seven days of strike between February 22 and April 11, 2018 is estimated around 170 million euros," the group said.

The estimate was contained in a statement on the passenger numbers of Air France-KLM, which said they had increased by 5.4 percent in March.

The walkouts were set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday for a total of seven days since the strikes began in February.

The industrial action at Air France, where the French government owns a minority stake, coincides with rolling strikes by workers at the state rail operator SNCF, as well as protests by students, public servants, energy workers and rubbish collectors.

The SNCF said on Monday that the strikes against plans to overhaul the debt-laden company had already cost it around 100 million euros.

Although the various protests have different aims, they have created a general atmosphere of social discontent as President Emmanuel Macron pursues his ambitious reform drive.

