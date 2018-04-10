Observers from 46 countries and 15 regional and international organisations are set to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections in Zimbabwe this July, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the government-owned The Chronicle in Bulawayo the invitations for observers had been extended to member states of the Southern African Development Community, the European Union, China, India, Russia, Turkey and the US among others.

The report quoted Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Secretary Joey Bimha as saying that the invites for the election in July would be sent shortly.

It will be the first time in almost two decades that international observers that are not accredited to a diplomatic mission in Harare will be allowed to observe the elections.

Some 5.3 million people have registered to vote in the elections, which were called by President Emerson Mngangagwa following the ousting of Robert Mugabe last November.

Without Mugabe

These elections will be the first held in the country since the end of white minority rule in 1980 that do not feature Mugabe as the incumbent ruler.

One of those invited to be an observer is Andrew Young, the United States’ ambassador to the UN from 1977 and 1979 who was extensively involved in the process to bring an end to the bush war and white minority rule.