The deadly air strike in the Afghan province of Kunduz that reportedly killed dozens of seminary students has once again underlined the need to bring the 17-year-old conflict to an end.

In the recent past, the US, Turkey and several other countries have backed the option of talks between the US-backed Afghan government and the Taliban. In response, the Taliban has also indicated that it is open to negotiations.

TRT World spoke with Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to understand where the leaders of the fighting force stand.

The Kabul government says it killed top Taliban commanders in the recent Kunduz air strike, but several reports suggest many civilians were also killed in the attack. How would you react to this?

Zabihullah Mujahid: Let an independent team carry out a fair and thorough investigation in order to find out who carried out this attack and why.

We will provide all opportunities possible for such a team and will guarantee their security.

The Kabul regime troops under the guidance of Americans bombed a gathering that had convened to celebrate the graduation of religious scholars and Quran memorisers inside a madrasa (religious seminary).

Up to 200 civilians were killed and wounded in this horrendous attack which has shocked the spiritual psyche of the Muslim Afghan nation.

This startling event again proves the deep hatred the occupying forces of Afghanistan and their irreligious internal stooges hold towards the creed, religious beliefs, education, values and sanctums of our nation, and their efforts of completely uprooting them.

Why did the Taliban refuse to send its representatives to the Tashkent conference? Uzbekistan seemed keen to host peace talks between Kabul and the Afghan Taliban. Will the Taliban accept this offer?

ZM: As long as the main party to the Afghan conflict - America - does not pursue genuine peace and believes in talks as a viable solution to the problem, ineffectual conferences will be of no benefit.

President Ashraf Ghani has offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group as part of a proposed peace process. He repeated the offer in Tashkent, saying it would "let ballots replace bullets." Is the Taliban discussing his offer?

ZM: I do not wish to comment on this issue at the moment.

What are the Taliban's conditions for peace talks with Kabul or the US?

ZM: The United States must end its occupation of Afghanistan and if the US has any fears about us Afghans, it should share its views with us through political dialogue.

Talks will not prove effective and are not reasonable as long as a policy of military presence and arrogant politics prevail. America and the Kabul regime still believe that the Taliban should surrender and reject any notion of freedom and independence of Afghanistan.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon has warned if the Taliban rejects Ghani’s offer, the movement will be "opposed strongly." Is the Taliban ready to face repercussions?

ZM: We have faced strong opposition since the Bush era.

It is not as if America did not exert complete force over the last 17 years. It didn't shower Afghans with flowers either.

Rather, tens of US officials have come and gone; they have bluffed, exerted force, wagged fingers but returned empty-handed.

We recognise the abilities and capacity of the US officials. They cannot solve the issue at hand with idle talk and helter-skelter. They should adopt a policy of logic and talk about the fundamental issue instead of troubling Afghans, as well as exposing and further degrading American prestige.

The US has more troops in Afghanistan now, 14,000 from 11,000 earlier. The forces of the Kabul government are getting better equipment too. India is supplying them with gunship helicopters. Do you think the Taliban fighters will be able to fight future battles?

ZM: War has been imposed on us. No nation has been eradicated with force and weapons. We fought and exhausted 150,000 American and allied troops when America had the complete support of NATO and 49 nations.

We have gained a lot of experience and pushed our enemies to the brink of defeat. Their troops cannot halt the ongoing struggle and Jihad of our nation. The launch of sham peace efforts, propaganda and other plots only reveal their anxiety.