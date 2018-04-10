Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday demanded that Russia hand over the wreckage of a 2010 presidential plane crash that has stoked friction with Moscow and divisions at home as Warsaw marked eight years since the disaster.

President Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria were among the 96 people who died in the crash in Smolensk, western Russia, on April 10, 2010.

"The plane wreckage is probably the most important evidence in this case – it's still in Russia and the Russian authorities don't want to hand it over," Duda told Polish media.

"One can only ask why the Russians don't want to return the wreck," he added, after laying floral tributes on the graves of Kaczynski and his wife in the southern Polish city of Krakow.

Warsaw has repeatedly asked Moscow to hand over the wreckage and black boxes, but each time Russia has said it will only do so when its own inquiry is finished.

Ties have been strained since the crash as well as Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, which prompted the EU to impose sanctions against Russia.

The Kremlin responded with tit-for-tat sanctions notably targeting Polish agricultural products.

Explosion?

The plane crash occurred as the Polish delegation was heading to a ceremony in Russia's Katyn forest in memory of thousands of Polish army officers killed by Soviet secret police in 1940 – a massacre the Kremlin denied until 1990.