MERSIN, Turkey — Prior to the fateful battle of Kobani in northern Syria in 2014, Mustafa Ali Mousto says that he played the dangerous role of being an arbiter between Daesh and the PKK's Syrian extension YPG. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey and the US.

The 49-year-old Syrian Kurdish lawyer, Mousto, took up the challenge in hopes of saving tens of thousands of civilians from coming between the barrels of the two fighting forces. Both Daesh and the YPG have bad human rights records. While the former shocked the world with brutal beheadings and a rampage across Syria and Iraq, the latter adopted iron-fisted tactics to crush dissident voices emerging from within the Syrian Kurdish community.

By July 2013, the two sides were coming close to fighting a full-fledged war. "We saw the clash between Daesh and YPG was going to hurt people," Mousto told TRT World.

Mousto was a member of ENKS, an acronym for Syrian Kurdish National Council, a political group that believes in an inclusive Syria with all the ethnicities living peacefully alongside each other. "As one of the leaders of ENKS, I was responsible for mediation. I along with two more ENKS leaders went to see Daesh representatives. The YPG knew about it," he said.

As the war in Syria culminated into several proxy groups fighting under different regional and international agendas, Mousto's attempts to broker a truce between Daesh and YPG ended up pushing him into exile in Turkey.

He now lives in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep. His wife and five children accompany him.

He's a chain smoker and speaks with a mild rasp, fitted to a man on whom smoking has taken a toll.

Mousto said he engaged in talks with Daesh for more than three days in a small town west of Kobani named Shuyukh, where the members of Daesh, YPG, Al Nusra, and leaders of other opposition groups participated.

Mousto said Shuyukh, a predominantly Arab town, was central to the negotiations. Daesh and other Arab-dominated fighting groups like Al Nusra Front wanted towns like Shuyukh and Jarablus under their control. But the YPG had different strategic ambitions for the Arab towns ringing its Kobane canton.

Why was he chosen as a negotiator? He said there is one reason: he is a Syrian Kurd but has earned a reputation for speaking against both the YPG and the Assad regime. His political affiliation, the ENKS, challenged the emergence of the PYD, the political wing of YPG, in northern Syria on the grounds that the PYD and its militant and ideological mentor, the PKK, has long collaborated with the Assad regime, silencing the voices of opposition.

ENKS opposed the PYD’s oppressive policies toward other Kurdish parties, such as banning them for disagreeing with the PYD, imprisoning and assassinating anti-PYD figures.

On the first day of talks in late July, Mousto returned home with fatigue and a feeling of discomfort.

“I feared very much for his life,” Mousto's wife Nadya recalled. “I tried calling him several times but could not reach him at all.”

Nadya said since Mousto was engaging with groups that are known for carrying out deadly violence, she had sleepless nights until her husband returned home.

But the following day, Mousto went back to the Arab town Shuyukh to continue the reconciliation talks, hoping to strike a deal. Against all odds, he managed to secure a deal.

According to the deal, Mousto said, the Arab-populated territories would be held by the fighting groups led by Arabs, and the Kurdish enclaves would be held by the YPG, even though it meant going against the will of the majority and sidelining groups that defied both Daesh and YPG. A prisoner exchange between the YPG and Daesh and free movement of people between the Kurdish and Arab territories were some of the main features of the deal.

They also agreed on standing against the Assad regime in Damascus, he added.

But as Mousto made it back to Kobani, he was met with bad news. “When we got to Kobani, the YPG said they can't accept these conditions,” Mousto said, betraying a hint of frustration.