WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia's FARC says peace process at risk after arrest of ex-rebel
Seusis Hernandez, known by his nom de guerre Jesus Santrich, was arrested for conspiring to export 10 tonnes of cocaine, worth $320 million, to the US.
Colombia's FARC says peace process at risk after arrest of ex-rebel
Colombia's Marxist FARC Jesus Santrich speaks during a news conference in Bogota, Colombia on November 16, 2017. / Reuters Archive
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
April 10, 2018

Colombia's peace deal with the former FARC rebels is at risk of failure after the arrest of a soon-to-be congressman from the now-political party on drug trafficking charges, the group said on Tuesday.

Seusis Hernandez, known by his nom de guerre Jesus Santrich, was indicted by a US grand jury for conspiring with three others to export 10 tonnes of cocaine, worth $320 million in street value, to the United States, Colombia's attorney general said on Monday.

He will remain in Colombian custody until a US request for extradition is formalised, the attorney general said.

Hernandez was a rebel negotiator for more than four years at peace talks between the government and the FARC, which kept its initials but renamed itself the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force when it became a political party.

The talks resulted in an accord that ended more than 52 years of fighting between the two sides and prompted more than 12,000 FARC fighters and sympathizers to hand in thousands of weapons, in what the government says is an irreversible peace process.

RECOMMENDED

"With the capture of our comrade Jesus Santrich the peace process finds itself at its most critical point and threatens to be a true failure," soon-to-be FARC Senator Ivan Marquez told journalists.

Marquez said Hernandez's arrest is a "set-up" and called for a meeting with the United Nations Colombia mission and the government.

"This is a farce that has been put together to trick Colombian and international opinions. Extradition would be a violation of the accords, the failure of the peace process," Marquez said.

Crimes committed by FARC members during the war are set to be adjudicated by a special tribunal, but those committed after demobilisation are subject to regular judicial procedure, which includes the possibility of extradition. The government says Hernandez's alleged crimes took place after the deal was signed.

Hernandez had been set to take up one of 10 congressional seats guaranteed to the FARC through 2026 under the terms of the deal.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires