Azerbaijan to hold presidential elections on Wednesday
Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, who has been running the oil-rich country for 15 years, is expected to win the race by a landslide.
Candidates' posters are seen on a billboard ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 10, 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
April 10, 2018

Azerbaijan will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect its new president, who will serve the country for the next seven years.

A total of eight candidates, including current President Ilham Aliyev, will compete for the presidency.

According to official data, there are more than 5 million registered voters in the country, and the recent polls show that Aliyev will win the elections by a landslide.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
