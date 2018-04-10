By Saim Kurubas
April 10, 2018
Azerbaijan will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect its new president, who will serve the country for the next seven years.
A total of eight candidates, including current President Ilham Aliyev, will compete for the presidency.
According to official data, there are more than 5 million registered voters in the country, and the recent polls show that Aliyev will win the elections by a landslide.
RECOMMENDED
TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more on the story.
SOURCE:TRT World