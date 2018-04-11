Hundreds of angry demonstrators on Wednesday laid the bodies of at least 16 people killed in clashes in Central African Republic's capital Bangui in front of the headquarters of the United Nation's mission, a Reuters witness said.

The demonstration coincides with a visit to the country, which has been mired in a cycle of ethnic and religious violence since 2013, by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's head of peacekeeping operations.

The peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, said late on Tuesday that one Rwandan UN soldier was killed and eight were wounded in clashes with armed groups in the PK5 neighbourhood, a Muslim area of the majority Christian city.

A series of clashes began on April 1, when UN peacekeepers on patrol in PK5 came under attack and returned fire. A security sweep began in the area on Sunday, which was followed by Tuesday's bloodshed.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which operates one of the main hospitals in Bangui, said it had treated more than 40 people for gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

Plagued by violence