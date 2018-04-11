Polls have opened in a presidential election in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

Voting began Wednesday in the oil-rich Caspian Sea nation where incumbent Ilham Aliyev is expected to win by a landslide, extending his 15-year rule for another seven years.

The presidential election that had been due in the fall was moved up to April. Officials said the move was made because the country would be busy with various high-profile events in late 2018.

Aliyev has led the country since 2003, when he succeeded his father, Heydar Aliyev as president. Surveys put support for the current Aliyev at over 80 percent.

Since Aliyev won the last election in 2013, Azerbaijan's Constitution has been amended to extend the presidential term from five to seven years. Aliyev's critics denounced the 2016 plebiscite as effectively cementing dynastic rule in the post-Soviet democracy.

Like his father before him, the son has cast himself as a custodian of stability, an image that resonates with many in a nation where memories of the chaos and turmoil that accompanied the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union are still fresh.

Like his father before him, the son has cast himself as a custodian of stability, an image that resonates with many in a nation where memories of the chaos and turmoil that accompanied the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union are still fresh.

Wednesday's vote had been due in the fall, but was moved up to April.

Officials said the move was made because the country would be busy with various high-profile events at the end of 2018.

Aliyev has allied the Shia Muslim-majority nation of almost 10 million with the West, in a bid to protect its energy and security interests and to counterbalance Russia's influence in the strategic Caspian region.