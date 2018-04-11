Renault and other shareholders in Avtovaz have strengthened the capital base of Russia's largest automaker by more than a billion euros as the firm tries to put financial problems behind it and take advantage of a recovery in the market.

The operation, which mostly involved converting debt into equity, totalled 107 billion rubles (1.3 billion euros, $1.6 billion), Rostec, a state-held conglomerate which is an investor in Avtovaz alongside the Renault-Nissan alliance, said on Wednesday.

"It is the biggest transaction in the history of the Russian car industry..." said Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov in a statement. "In fact, more than 100 billion rubles were invested in the development of the plant and the LADA brand."

The restructuring is part of a plan unveiled in 2016 to repair the finances of the carmaker, which was driven close to bankruptcy when the Russian economy and car sales were whiplashed by international sanctions over Ukraine and a crash in global oil prices.

Brunt of the crises