Eight athletes, a third of the team from conflict-hit Cameroon, are now missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said Wednesday.

Three weightlifters and two boxers were initially reported to Australian police after not being seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they had fled with no intention of returning to Cameroon.

Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe said the number of missing athletes had since risen to eight, of 24 in the team.

"It came as a complete surprise," he said. "We have no idea where they are. The matter is in the hands of the police."

"There were no worries this kind of thing might happen," he insisted. "We continue to cooperate with the police."

Australian Border Force were searching for weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji and Petit David Minkoumba, and boxers Ndzie Tchoyi and Simplice Fotsala after they apparently fled.

Manhunt

Three more boxers have since vanished, sparking concern over their safety, whereabouts and intentions.

Commonwealth Games organisers called for competitors to respect the law, mindful of the fact that more than 100 athletes overstayed their visas at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.