US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "missiles will be coming" in response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, defying Russian warnings against a strike.

Upping the stakes in an escalating confrontation with Moscow, Trump took to Twitter in the strongest assertion yet that he plans to take military action in Syria.

Trump and other Western leaders have vowed a quick and forceful response to Saturday's alleged gas attack, which rescue workers say killed more than 40 people in the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma.

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution at the UN Security Council on Tuesday failed, with Washington and Moscow opposing each other's rival motions to set up an international investigation into chemical weapons use.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

Russia has meanwhile taken to stronger and stronger warnings.

"We would hope that all sides will avoid steps that in reality are not provoked by anything and that could destabilise the already fragile situation in the region," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation is tense," Peskov said, adding that Russia is calling for an "unprejudiced and objective investigation before making judgements" on the suspected use of chemical weapons.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington.

Air traffic control alert

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also insisted that smart rockets should be aimed at "terrorists" rather than what Moscow calls the "legitimate government" of Syria, referring to Bashar al Assad's regime.

Trump has said he plans to make the Syrian regime, and perhaps its Russian and Iranian backers, pay a "big" price for the latest alleged toxic gas atrocity in the war-wracked country.

The United States, Britain and France have argued the incident bears all the hallmarks of a strike ordered by the regime, which has been blamed for previous attacks by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).