A military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday, killing 257 people in what appeared to be the worst plane crash in the North African nation's history.

Algeria's Defence Ministry said that those killed included 247 passengers and 10 crew members.

Television footage showed crowds gathering around the smoking and flaming wreckage near Boufarik airport southwest of Algiers. A line of white body bags could be seen on the ground next to what media said was a Russian Ilyushin transport plane.

TRT World's Laila Humaira reports.

Cause yet to be known

The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to a defence ministry statement.

Emergency services converged on the area near the Boufarik military air base after the crash.

Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, said the Soviet-designed Ilyushin-76 military transport was carrying soldiers. The defence ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, Achour said.

It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from neighbouring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

TRT World spoke to journalist Soleyman Boudalia.