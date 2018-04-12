Five more African athletes may have vanished from the Commonwealth Games, organisers said on Thursday, after eight competitors from Cameroon were suspected of fleeing a day earlier.

Gold Coast organisers confirmed reports that athletes from Rwanda and Uganda were thought to have gone missing, while they were also looking to verify the whereabouts of two squash players from Sierra Leone.

"We're obviously looking at it very carefully," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg told reporters.

"We have a service to people who have legitimate visas to be in this country," he added.

"Until it becomes a true issue and somebody has outstayed their visa, or have formally applied for asylum, we just need to continue to monitor the situations.

"The focus now is to support teams in trying to track down the athletes who are missing."

Overstay

More than 100 athletes overstayed their visas at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Athlete visas for the Commonwealth Games expire on May 15, Grevemberg said.