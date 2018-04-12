A Hungarian magazine on Thursday published more than 200 names of people it claims are likely part a group that Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls "mercenaries" paid by US-Hungarian billionaire philanthropist George Soros to topple the government.

Those on the list in weekly publication Figyelo include members of rights organisations such as Amnesty International, anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International, refugee advocates, investigative journalists and faculty and officials from the Soros-founded, Budapest-based Central European University.

Some of those named are deceased.

Figyelo is a formerly highly respected business magazine which took on an unabashedly pro-government slant after it was acquired by an Orban ally in December 2016.

Orban was re-elected to a fourth term as Hungary's leader in Sunday's parliamentary election. A few weeks before the vote, he told a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters that, after the elections, "moral, political and legal amends" would be sought against rivals.

Orban, who based his campaign on demonising migrants, blames Soros and organisations supported by his Open Society Foundations for wanting to allow thousands of immigrants into Hungary.

Last month, Orban said the government knew the names of some 2,000 members of the "Soros mercenary army," paid to "work toward bringing down the government."

"We know precisely who these people are, we know names ... and how and why they are working to transform Hungary into an immigrant country," Orban said on March 30 on state radio.