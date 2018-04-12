A plan to save the French Banlieues.

Again.

French President Emmanuel Macron has entrusted Jean-Louis Borloo, the former Minister for City and Urban Renewal, with the task to draw up a plan to save neighborhoods (banlieues) on the peripheries—physically, socially and economically—of French cities.

While he was running for president, Emmanuel Macron proclaimed the will to foster new French talent, including from within the banlieues. This came across as very naive, as if Macron has forgotten that the French elite is not interested in sharing—or giving any power to—grassroots initiatives from the banlieues.

Of course, as a very strong-willed person, Jean-Louis Borloo, pledged a $59 billion investment in these areas to “achieve the urban renewal starting at the end of 1980s.”

But housing is just one issue amidst a host of other challenges.

What about unemployment, for example? Some neighbourhoods face up to a 40 percent unemployment rate in comparison to the 10 percent national average.

In 2008, the Sarkozy government launched “Emplois francs” a measure which incentivised companies to recruit residents from the banlieues by offering them government funding. Last week, Macron’s team revived this policy – expedient, yes, but definitely not innovative.

It is clear that the French elite has both failed to grasp the reality of these issues and also have a serious lack of imagination as to how to move forward.

This is nothing new.

Political “attention” toward these areas dates back to 1977. The first riots took place in 1981 in Les Minguettes, a neighbourhood close to Lyon. In 2005, the most important revolts broke out in hundreds of French inner cities, in the aftermath of the deaths of Zyed and Bouna.

Between these two events, nothing really changed, except for the French elite’s commitment to fueling discrimination against banlieue residents.

Racism and discrimination plague the French system and undermines every action led by French authorities to desegregate France.

In France, ethnic and social determinism is a rule. A survey, published in 2016, pointed out (for the umptheenth time), that a 30 year old PHD student has 22 percent less chance to be recruited if he comes from the “banlieues”.

Successive governments have been out of touch with reality, and even worse, they have no basis of experience for their claims.

In 2005, Nicolas Sarkozy, Minister of the Interior, claimed in Argenteuil (a suburb in the north of Paris) that “he’s going to clean up riffraff with a Karcher vacuum.”

Once elected as President of France in May 2007, Sarkozy chose Fadela Amara, a grassroots activist, to draw up a plan for the neighbourhoods.

Her “Marshall Plan” did not bring the support of the entire ministry. Even though she received a lot of media coverage, Fadela Amara’s work was never implemented by banlieue inhabitants and French people with migrant backgrounds. Nicolas Sarkozy was not only mistaken in his selection of the representative but he underestimated the disregard for elites within the banlieues.