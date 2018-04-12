A Greek fighter pilot died on Thursday when his plane crashed in the Aegean whilst returning from a mission to intercept Turkish jets, officials said.

"A Greek pilot [has entered] the pantheon of heroes," Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said in a tweet.

"He fell... fighting to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

A Greek general staff source told AFP that the Mirage 2000-5 plane was returning from a mission to intercept Turkish fighter jets.

"The mission was over and the plane was returning," the source said.

"We still don't know if there was an actual engagement with the Turkish airforce," the officer added.