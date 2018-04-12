April 12, 1963, 55 years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested by Alabama authorities for descending — with over 1,000 black demonstrators — upon the business district of, by King’s formulation, “the most thoroughly segregated city in the United States.”

In the days following, King would compose his now famous Letter from a Birmingham Jail, responding to local clergymen’s presumably well-meaning criticisms of his campaign of civil disobedience. In so doing, King levels what amounts to a #ThoughtsAndPrayers critique of white allies’ exhortations to stay his activism, to accept postponement of social justice after America’s 80-plus years under Jim Crow.

Today, more than a half century later, this “stumbling block,” as King calls it, of white Americans’ complacency and rote empathy toward the struggle for racial equality remains basically unchanged.

To be sure, white America’s political activism, on both ends of the ideological spectrum, has ratcheted up in recent years, particularly since President Donald J. Trump’s electoral college victory, on a scale the nation largely hasn’t seen since the ’60s. And while causes promoted by and for people of color have benefitted from greater levels of white advocacy, a corresponding trend toward white progressives’ co-opting these movements betrays a persistent unwillingness on the part of white allies to productively engage with issues of racial difference.

Fundamentally, white progressives failed to recognise in King’s time, as they largely do now, the requisites of alliances with regard to black and brown Americans’ pursuit of social justice.

While listening, maintaining personal accountability, and recognising and owning one’s privilege are indeed important steps, to be truly effective allies white progressives must be willing to set aside their ultimate birthright: comfort.

It is only through the creation of and acting upon a generative discomfort, inconvenience, and sacrifice, as was effected by King in his time, that progressive change is achieved.

It is still the case that narratives surrounding US social justice movements are appropriated for the purpose of centering and accommodating white voices, experiences, and, most important, comfort.

In the age of “All Lives Matter” and the wake of the Women’s March, billed by organisers as an inclusive, intersectional event, we saw some participants retreat to familiar, exclusionary habits of white feminism.

The cover of TIME magazine’s Silence Breakers issue, devoted to the “Me Too” Movement, excludes Tarana Burke, the movement’s black female founder.

And it is still white progressives, or as King refers to them in his letter, “white moderates,” who espouse and practice a circular brand of inclusivity. The rhetoric aims to bring “all voices to the table” for “dialogue across difference,” then begins and ends with investigating myriad ways in which equality might be striven for while safely ensconced in a bubble of white privilege.