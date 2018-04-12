Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Na’eh, has told TRT World’s The Newsmakers programme, that his government is investigating the killing of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, contradicting an earlier statement from the Israeli defence minister.

Israeli soldiers shot him during demonstrations near the Gaza border last week. At first, Israel said he was a Hamas militant, and that his death did not warrant an inquiry.

“A high level officer - a brigadier general - will investigate all cases,” the envoy said.

“The Israeli army has procedures in place, every time a person is being hit, injured (or killed), an investigation is opened, soldiers are questioned.”

Yasser Murtaja, 30, was a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, a production company he co-founded. Photos showed him lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a navy-blue protective vest marked "PRESS" in large capital letters.

The United States has not yet commented on his shooting.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had approved $11,700 in grant funding for Ain Media last month under a program that supports private sector development.