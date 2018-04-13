Sri Lanka's president suspended parliament on Thursday until May 8, days after a failed no-confidence motion attempt against the prime minister and the defection of several ministers forced a cabinet reshuffle.

Only one parliament sitting was scheduled before May 8 and the new cabinet will swear in on April 23, two government legislators said.

"The president has prorogued parliament until May 8," President Maithripala Sirisena's secretary, Austin Fernando, said, declining to say why.

A senior minister, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said : "The prorogation means all the existing parliament committees will be lapsed and new committees have to be appointed when the parliament is reconvened."

Some main parliament committees including those looking into public enterprises and accounts are headed by opposition lawmakers.