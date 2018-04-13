President Donald Trump's pick to become Washington's top diplomat pledged Thursday to work with US allies to strengthen the Iran deal, vowed to ramp up efforts against Russia in "each place we confront them," and played down fears he is bent on regime change in North Korea.

But he ducked and dodged when asked whether he supports Trump's pounding criticism of the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Pompeo suggested he did not share all the president's views, including his scepticism about Russia's interference.

"I take a back seat to no one" when it comes to standing up to Russia, Pompeo said.

He also disavowed his reputation as a "war hawk" and an anti-Muslim hardliner as he sought to woo support from senators to become the next US secretary of state.

He told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would restore "swagger" to a State Department left in tatters by Rex Tillerson, and strengthen relations with US partners left ragged after the tumultuous first year of President Donald Trump's administration.

Pompeo, a former congressman, emphasised his close relationship with Trump - something Tillerson never had - and his time at the CIA, which he said had given him a strong appreciation for the necessity to work closely with foreign partners.

He promised to fill scores of unoccupied diplomatic posts, to spend time with the staff and delegate authority, saying current state department staff are "demoralised" and "do not feel relevant."

"All of this - listening, leveraging differences, unleashing talent, teamwork - will become the fabric of a State Department culture that finds its swagger once again," he said.

Reputation as hardliner

With a series of tough foreign policy challenges looming, Trump has made the 54-year-old West Point and Harvard Law graduate a key aide for his second year in office, along with fellow arch-conservative John Bolton, who joined the White House this week as the president's national security advisor.

In his CIA post, Pompeo has already taken the lead in arranging a potentially breakthrough summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un on denuclearization.

The Trump administration also faces crucial decisions on how to react to the use of chemical weapons in Syria, more sanctions on Russia, and a deadline to confirm the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

With a history of provocative statements against Iran, Pompeo's nomination was seen as a sign that Trump's administration intends to rip up the accord.