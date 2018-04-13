Pakistan's supreme court on Friday banned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from participating in elections for life, as his embattled ruling party prepares for nationwide polls due later this year.

The ruling was the latest in a series of blows to Sharif who was ousted from the premiership over graft allegations last July.

Supreme Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial described the ban on Sharif as "permanent" in a judgement read to the court, clarifying the length of an earlier ruling that disqualified the former premier from office.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf for more details.

"A joke"

The decision was immediately panned by Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N).

"Today once again, the three-time elected prime minister of Pakistan has been disqualified for life," state minister and Sharif ally Maryum Aurangzeb told reporters outside the court.