Thousands of Palestinians staged a mass protest along Gaza's sealed border with Israel on Friday, some burning Israeli flags while Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and live bullets, killing one and wounding hundreds, from across the border fence.

Gaza health officials said Islam Herzallah, 28, was shot by Israeli troops east of Gaza City and transported to a hospital where he died, adding 528 people were hurt, including 122 by Israeli live fire, in the third large-scale protest in as many consecutive Fridays.

From Gaza, TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Such weekly demonstrations are to continue to mid-May, keeping tensions high along the volatile border.

The health officials said that among those hurt Friday was a Gaza journalist who was in serious condition with a bullet wound in the abdomen.

The marchers are protesting against the blockade of the enclave, but are also asserting what they say is a "right of return" of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to the areas occupied by Israel.

In all, 35 Palestinians were killed in the past two weeks, 28 during protests. Seven were killed in other circumstances, including six militants allegedly in an apparent bid to carry out attacks on Israeli troops.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai has more.

Sumaya Abu Awad, 36, who attended the protest with her three daughters and son, said, "I am not afraid of death because there is no life in Gaza already".

On Friday, most of the demonstrators assembled in five tent camps located several hundred metres from the border fence.

Smaller groups moved closer to the fence, throwing stones, torching tires and burning large Israeli flags.

Israeli forces fired tear gas, rubber-coated steel pellets and live rounds.

The military said that demonstrators hurled an explosive device and several fire bombs near the fence in what it said was an apparent attempt to damage it.

Israel accused of using lethal force

Rights groups have branded the Israeli military's open-fire regulations as unlawful, saying they permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters.

Israel has accused Gaza's Hamas rulers of using the protests as a cover for attacks and says snipers only target the main "instigators."

The marches have been organised by Hamas, but large turnouts on two preceding Fridays were also driven by desperation among the territory's 2 million residents.