UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the Middle East is "in chaos", warning it has become a threat to international peace and security and Syria "represents the most serious threat."

"Increasing tensions and the inability to reach a compromise in the establishment of an accountability mechanism threaten to lead to a full-blown military escalation," Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Russia.

He said the highly volatile situation risks "escalation, fragmentation and division as far as the eye can see with profound regional and global ramifications."

Guterres said "the Cold War is back with a vengeance but with a difference" because safeguards that managed the risk of escalation in the past "no longer seem to be present."

He cited the Palestinian-Israeli divide, the Sunni-Shia divide "evident from the Gulf to the Mediterranean" and other divisive factors reflected in a multiplicity of conflicts.

But Guterres said Syria today is the most serious, and "there is no military solution to the conflict."

US says Assad can't be allowed to use chemical weapons

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Washington estimates that Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces have used chemical weapons at least 50 times during the seven-year-long conflict.

"Our president has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria. But should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree," Haley told the UN Security Council.