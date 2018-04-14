Last April, US launched a battery of missiles targeting Syrian regime air base in retaliation for a chemical attack carried out by the Bashar al Assad's regime.

Despite those attacks, Assad continued his stranglehold on power.

The Western countries led by the US repeated the action on Friday by launching over a hundred Tomahawk missiles targeting three regime facilities.

The latest strikes came in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack on April 7 in Douma town of Syria's eastern Ghouta enclave, in which over 40 people were killed, sparking evacuation of the besieged Syrians from the town.

Even as the US President Donald Trump declared "Mission accomplished" in his tweets on Saturday, many Douma gas survivors who spoke withTRT World are skeptical about Trump's claim, saying the attacks, like those carried out in 2017, will change little on the ground.

Abu Alhasan Alandaloosi

(History and human rights researcher)

It is aimed at reducing the tension of people towards the chemical attack.

Everyone in eastern Ghouta knows that Trump's media and marketing plan is not really honest. Why did he not react to Assad's air strikes and bomb attacks?

I survived the chemical attack and left the town towards the north with one of the last groups that left Douma.

Now I have shelter inside a mosque in northern Syria as there is no place left for me in the camps as of now.

The attack on the Syrian regime is to protect American interest, not Syrian civilians. Trump wants to promote America and himself.

He only objected to the chemical bombardment, but did not object to Assad's aerial bombardment, mortar attacks, and ground raids.

Samer (name changed on request)