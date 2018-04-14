WORLD
Medical supplies in Gaza run low as Israel attacks more Palestinians
Rights groups have branded the Israeli military's open-fire regulations as unlawful, saying they permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters.
Palestinian protestors wave their national flag as they burn tyres during clashes with Israeli security forces on the Gaza-Israel border following a protest, east of Gaza City on April 6, 2018. / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
April 14, 2018

Weekly protests at the Gaza-Israeli border are beginning to take their toll. 

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the past two weeks, Israeli forces have killed over 30 protesters and injured more than 4,000.

After a decade of conflict and an Israeli blockade, medical supplies in Gaza are running seriously low. 

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City where many of the injured are being treated. 

Israel accused of using lethal force

Rights groups have branded the Israeli military's open-fire regulations as unlawful, saying they permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters. 

Israel has accused Gaza's Hamas rulers of using the protests as a cover for attacks and says snipers only target the main "instigators."

The marches have been organised by Hamas, but large turnouts on two preceding Fridays were also driven by desperation among the territory's 2 million residents. 

Gaza has endured a border blockade by Israel and Egypt since Hamas overran the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliament elections.

The blockade has driven Gaza deeper into poverty, with unemployment approaching 50 percent and electricity available for less than five hours a day. 

Several thousand people gathered Friday at a tent camp east of Gaza City. 

In the camp, 37-year-old construction worker Omar Hamada said he is protesting to draw world attention to Gaza and get the border reopened.

"We want to live like everyone else in the world," he said. "We came here so the world can see us and know that life here is miserable, and that there should be a solution."

SOURCE:TRT World
