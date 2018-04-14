US President Donald Trump triumphantly declared "Mission Accomplished!" on Saturday following a US-led missile assault on the Syrian regime and warned another attack could follow if Damascus were to unleash more chemical weapons.

The combined US-French-British operation, which saw more than 100 cruise missiles smash into three chemical weapons facilities early on Saturday, earned quick scorn from Russia, which pushed for a vote at the UN Security Council condemning the strikes.

Trump and his allies ordered the pre-dawn mission in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma that left more than 40 people dead.



Both the regime of Syria's Bashar al Assad and its ally Russia have denied all responsibility for the April 7 attack, and Moscow slammed the "aggressive actions" of the Western coalition, but it has not yet responded militarily.



Perfectly executed

Later at the UNSC emergency meeting, US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned her UN counterparts that although the mission was designed as a one-off, that did not preclude further action against Assad.

"I spoke to the president this morning and he said: 'If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,'" Haley said at the Security Council talks.

"When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line," she said.

The sounds of massive explosions rang out across Damascus just before dawn, ushering in 45 minutes of explosions and the roar of warplanes.

"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military," Trump tweeted.

"Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"



Trump drew some criticism for his choice of words: former president George W Bush notoriously stood on an aircraft carrier just a few weeks after the initial Iraq invasion in 2003 in front of a "Mission Accomplished" banner.

"We met our objectives. We hit the sites, the heart of the chem weapons program. So it was mission accomplished," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White later said.

The targets included a scientific research facility near Damascus, a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs, and a third location near Homs that contained both a command post and a chemical weapons equipment storage facility, the US military said.

The facilities hit had however reportedly been evacuated in recent days.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the strikes were "unacceptable and lawless."

Turkey welcomes strikes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the US-led strikes as "appropriate" retaliation for "inhumane" attacks carried out by the Syrian regime.

"We consider this operation as appropriate," Erdogan told a meeting of his governing party in Istanbul.

"The regime has seen that its mounting attacks in recent days against the opposition will not go unanswered."

Erdogan said this sensitivity towards chemical attacks of the Assad regime should also be shown when conventional weapons are used to kill innocent people in Syria.