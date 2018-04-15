Montenegro goes to the polls on Sunday with pro-Western six-time former prime minister Milo Djukanovic tipped to win the presidential vote in the tiny Balkan nation aspiring to join the EU.

Having dominated politics in the former Yugoslav republic for nearly 25 years, Djukanovic stepped down as prime minister in October 2016. He announced his comeback bid last month.

The 56-year-old economist wants to take the predominantly Orthodox country, a part of which has strong pro-Russia sympathies, into the European Union following its admission to NATO in 2017.

If he wins the presidency, currently a ceremonial post, it is expected to become the real seat of power in the country of 620,000 people.

The issue of organised crime has cast a shadow on the campaign, with some 20 people killed by assassinations in the street or car bombs over the last two years.

Opinion polls predict a first-round victory. But if the veteran leader is forced into a run-off, it will be held on April 29.

"Creator of chaos"

The opposition accuses Djukanovic of being linked to the mafia, which he denies.

"As president, I will do everything in my power... to give the police the authority that would allow them to protect citizens from those who put their lives in danger," Djukanovic said during the campaign.

Djukanovic's strongest rival is Mladen Bojanic, who has the support of most opposition parties, including pro-Russian factions.

Bojanic said Djukanovic "cannot be the solution because he is the creator of the instability and chaos that we witness in the streets of Montenegro." Bojanic is expected to secure a third of the vote.